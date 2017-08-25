What to Eat and Who To See At the Logan Square Food Truck Social This Weekend

Summer ain’t over yet, and the fine folks at the Empty Bottle are throwing a hell of a shindig this weekend.
This is the second year of the Logan Square Food Truck Social which will feature over 24 food trucks a day, including El Patron, Modern Jamaican Grill, Da Lobsta, 5411 Empanadas, Pierogi Wagon and much more.
The event is all ages and family friendly. The cover is only a $5 suggested donation, of which a portion of the proceeds will go to the Illinois Food Truck Owners Association and La Casa Norte / Northwest Food Partners Network.
Trucks will be lined up along Humboldt Boulevard between Armitage and Bloomingdale. Feel free to grab a bite then check out the sights from the nearby Bloomingdale Trail. You can also grab a “Sampler Ticket” ahead of time and a few retail vendors will be setting up shop as well.
Not only will there be delicious food, but the Empty Bottle has put together a stacked lineup of bands to play throughout all three days.
Headliners throughout the weekend include Detroit garage rockers the Gories on Friday, Long Island psych-blues group Endless Boogie on Saturday and closing things out Sunday night is local dub/jazz/punk/everything group the Eternals 6.
Some other great local acts to check out over the weekend include Skip Church, Cafe Racer, Sports Boyfriend, Radio Shaq, and Mykele Deville.
There will also be a DJ stage, featuring members of Hozac, International Anthem, Numero Group and others spinning far out tunes throughout the day.
Check out the full list of food trucks and music schedule below and hope this will tide you over until we finally get taco trucks on every corner.
The Food Trucks & Restaurants
5411 Empanadas
Aztec Daves
Beavers Coffee & Donuts
Boo Coo Roux
Bop Bar Korean
Bruges Brothers
Caponies Express
The Cajun Connoisseur
Food Truck Carnivale
Food Truck Chicago
Lunch Box Chicago
Pizza Boss
Da Lobsta Food Truck
El Patron
The Fat Shallot
Flying Tacos
Giordano’s
Good Burger
Happy Lobster Truck
Izakaya
Yume
Sushi Jerk
Modern Jamaican Grill
Loop Juice
Lucy’s
Mrs. Tittles Cupcakes
Pierogi Wagon
The Shrimp Shack
The Lifeway Kefer Shop
Yum Dum
Restaurants
Cevapcici
Doom Street Eats
Estrella
Negra Rich’s Deli
Main Stage
Friday, August 25th
8:30 PM The Gories
7:15 PM Skip Church
6:00 PM Daysee
Saturday, August 26th
8:30 PM Endless Boogie
7:00 PM Hair
5:30 PM Choral Reefr
4:00 PM Cafe Racer
2:45 PM Sam Trump
1:30 PM Fee Lion
Sunday, August 27th
8:30 PM The Eternals 6
7:00 PM Mykele Deville
5:30 PM Radio Shaq
4:00 PM Muvves
2:45 PM Sports Boyfriend
1:30 PM Flamingo Rodeo
DJ Line-up
Friday, August 25th
5:00 PM Scuba Goodings Sr vs Greg D
7:00 PM Matt Roan vs DJ Major Taylor
Saturday, August 26th
12:00 PM HoZac Records
2:00 PM International Anthem Records
4:00 PM Ben Fasman and Courtland Green
6:00 PM Grand Rapids Soul Club
Sunday, August 27th
2:00 PM Numero Group Records
4:00 PM Mata vs Mama Mata
5:00 PM King Tony of Simmer Down Sound
7:00 PM Shazaam Bangles
8:00 PM VERY SPECIAL SURPRISE GUEST