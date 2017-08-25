What to Eat and Who To See At the Logan Square Food Truck Social This Weekend

Summer ain’t over yet, and the fine folks at the Empty Bottle are throwing a hell of a shindig this weekend.

RELATED: These food truck regulations are onerous, unfair and outright stupid

This is the second year of the Logan Square Food Truck Social which will feature over 24 food trucks a day, including El Patron, Modern Jamaican Grill, Da Lobsta, 5411 Empanadas, Pierogi Wagon and much more.

The event is all ages and family friendly. The cover is only a $5 suggested donation, of which a portion of the proceeds will go to the Illinois Food Truck Owners Association and La Casa Norte / Northwest Food Partners Network.





Trucks will be lined up along Humboldt Boulevard between Armitage and Bloomingdale. Feel free to grab a bite then check out the sights from the nearby Bloomingdale Trail. You can also grab a “Sampler Ticket” ahead of time and a few retail vendors will be setting up shop as well.

Not only will there be delicious food, but the Empty Bottle has put together a stacked lineup of bands to play throughout all three days.

Headliners throughout the weekend include Detroit garage rockers the Gories on Friday, Long Island psych-blues group Endless Boogie on Saturday and closing things out Sunday night is local dub/jazz/punk/everything group the Eternals 6.

Some other great local acts to check out over the weekend include Skip Church, Cafe Racer, Sports Boyfriend, Radio Shaq, and Mykele Deville.

There will also be a DJ stage, featuring members of Hozac, International Anthem, Numero Group and others spinning far out tunes throughout the day.

Check out the full list of food trucks and music schedule below and hope this will tide you over until we finally get taco trucks on every corner.

RELATED: This 11-year-old “Shark Tank” entrepreneur has struck a sweet lemonade deal with Whole Foods

The Food Trucks & Restaurants

5411 Empanadas

Aztec Daves

Beavers Coffee & Donuts

Boo Coo Roux

Bop Bar Korean

Bruges Brothers

Caponies Express

The Cajun Connoisseur

Food Truck Carnivale

Food Truck Chicago

Lunch Box Chicago

Pizza Boss

Da Lobsta Food Truck

El Patron

The Fat Shallot

Flying Tacos

Giordano’s

Good Burger

Happy Lobster Truck

Izakaya

Yume

Sushi Jerk

Modern Jamaican Grill

Loop Juice

Lucy’s

Mrs. Tittles Cupcakes

Pierogi Wagon

The Shrimp Shack

The Lifeway Kefer Shop

Yum Dum

Restaurants

Cevapcici

Doom Street Eats

Estrella

Negra Rich’s Deli

Main Stage

Friday, August 25th

8:30 PM The Gories

7:15 PM Skip Church

6:00 PM Daysee

Saturday, August 26th

8:30 PM Endless Boogie

7:00 PM Hair

5:30 PM Choral Reefr

4:00 PM Cafe Racer

2:45 PM Sam Trump

1:30 PM Fee Lion

Sunday, August 27th

8:30 PM The Eternals 6

7:00 PM Mykele Deville

5:30 PM Radio Shaq

4:00 PM Muvves

2:45 PM Sports Boyfriend

1:30 PM Flamingo Rodeo

DJ Line-up

Friday, August 25th

5:00 PM Scuba Goodings Sr vs Greg D

7:00 PM Matt Roan vs DJ Major Taylor

Saturday, August 26th

12:00 PM HoZac Records

2:00 PM International Anthem Records

4:00 PM Ben Fasman and Courtland Green

6:00 PM Grand Rapids Soul Club

Sunday, August 27th

2:00 PM Numero Group Records

4:00 PM Mata vs Mama Mata

5:00 PM King Tony of Simmer Down Sound

7:00 PM Shazaam Bangles

8:00 PM VERY SPECIAL SURPRISE GUEST