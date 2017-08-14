What’s happening in Chicago, August 14th-August 20th

Take a break from back-to-school shopping and enjoy these fun activities happening in Chicago this week:

Monday, August 14:



MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Almost Christmas’ at Tilton Park (305 N. Kostner Ave.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Lean on Me’ at Calumet Park (9801 S Avenue G), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Sing’ at South Shore Cultural Center (7059 S. South Shore Dr.), 8:15pm

Tuesday, August 15:

FREE ENTRY to Museum of Contemporary Art Free (IL residents), 10am-8pm|

FREE ENTRY to Loyola University Museum of Art Free, 11am-8pm





FREE MOVIE IN THE PARK, ‘Hidden Figures’ at Millennium Park Film Series, 6:30pm

FREE MOVIE ‘The Sandlot’ at Bell Park (3020 N Oak Park Ave), 8:00pm

FREE MOVIE ‘Hop’ at Rosedale Park (6312 W. Rosedale Ave.), 8pm

FREE MOVIE ‘Big Hero 6’ at Hamlin Park (3035 N. Hoyne Ave.), 8:15pm

Wednesday, August 16:

FREE TOURS from 12-3 p.m. at the Clarke House Museum (1827 South Indiana Avenue), Chicago’s oldest home

FREE TOUR of Charnley-Persky House Museum (1365 North Astor Street) from 12-1 p.m.

FREE TOUR of Glessner House Museum (1800 South Prairie Avenue), Chicago’s oldest surviving building from 3pm-4pm

JAZZIN’ AT THE SHEDD: $20 gets you entry to jazz, cocktails, fireworks and animals from 5-10 p.m

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL: Haydn Cello Concerto at Jay Pritzker Pavilion from 6:30-9 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Finding Dory” at Merrimac Park (6343 W. Irving Park Rd.) 6pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The BFG” at Bartelme, Mary Park (115 S Sangamon St), 8pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Zootopia” at Cotton Trail Park (44 W 15th St. Chicago), 8pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Space Jam” at Brands Park (3259 N Elston Ave), 8pm

NAVY PIER FIREWORKS at 9:30 p.m

Thursday, August 17:

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Nature Museum from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Art Institute of Chicago from 5-8 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: Chicago Children’s Museum from 5-8 p.m.

ADLER AFTER DARK: 1300 South Lake Shore Drive 6:30pm – 10:30pm

CLARK AFTER DARK: N Clark St & W Hubbard St, 4pm-10pm

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL Joshua Nelson | Tone Ross & Inspired at Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 6:30-9pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Beauty and the Beast” at Bell Park (3020 N Oak Park Ave), 6pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: :The LEGO Batman Movie” at Washtenaw Park (2521 South Washtenaw Ave), 7pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Rudy” at Field (Eugene) Park (5100 N. Ridgeway Ave.), 8pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The LEGO Batman Movie” at Edgebrook Park (6525 N. Hiawatha Ave), 8pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Frozen” at Hoyne Playground Park (3417 S. Hamiltion Ave.),8pm

Friday, August 19:

FESTA ITALIANA at S Ashland Ave & W Taylor St, 5pm-11pm

EDISON PARK FEST at N Olmsted Ave & N Oshkosh Ave, 5pm-10pm

GLENWOOD AVE ARTS FEST: at N Glenwood Ave & W Morse Ave, 6pm-10pm

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL Beethoven Symphony No. 9, Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 6:30-9pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “La La Land” at Independence Park ( 3945 N. Springfield Ave.), 7:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “ Moana” at Abbott Park ( 49 E 95th St), 8pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Moana” at LeClaire Courts/Hearst Community (5120 W. 44th St.), 8pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “ The LEGO Batman Movie” at Wrightwood Park ( 2534 N Greenview Ave ), 8pm

Saturday, August 20:

AIR & WATER SHOW: 10-3pm

FARMERS MARKET South Shore, 2423 E 75th St., 11am-4pm

FESTA ITALIANA at S Ashland Ave & W Taylor St, 12pm-11pm

EDISON PARK FEST at N Olmsted Ave & N Oshkosh Ave, 12pm-10pm

GLENWOOD AVE ARTS FEST: at N Glenwood Ave & W Morse Ave, 11am-9pm

WESTSIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL: Douglas Park, 12pm – 9pm

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL Beethoven Symphony No. 9, Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 7:30-9pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban at (1722 N. Ashland Ave.),8pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK “Sing” at Unity Playlot Park (2636 N. Kimball Ave.), 8pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK “ Southside with You” at Washington Park (5531 S. Martin Luther King Dr.), 8pm

NAVY PIER FIREWORKS: 10:15 p.m.

Sunday, August 21:



FREE ADMISSION: DuSable Museum of African American History (740 East 56th Place), 12-5 p.m.

AIR & WATER SHOW: 10-3pm

FESTA ITALIANA at S Ashland Ave & W Taylor St, 12pm-11pm

EDISON PARK FEST at N Olmsted Ave & N Oshkosh Ave, 12pm-10pm

GLENWOOD AVE ARTS FEST: at N Glenwood Ave & W Morse Ave, 11am-9pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Moana” at Jonquil Park (1001 W. Wrightwood Ave), 8pm