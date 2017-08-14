What’s happening in Chicago, August 14th-August 20th

Take a break from back-to-school shopping and enjoy these fun activities happening in Chicago this week:
Monday, August 14:
MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Almost Christmas’ at Tilton Park (305 N. Kostner Ave.), 8:15pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Lean on Me’ at Calumet Park (9801 S Avenue G), 8:15pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Sing’ at South Shore Cultural Center (7059 S. South Shore Dr.), 8:15pm
Tuesday, August 15:
FREE ENTRY to Museum of Contemporary Art Free (IL residents), 10am-8pm|
FREE ENTRY to Loyola University Museum of Art Free, 11am-8pm
FREE MOVIE IN THE PARK, ‘Hidden Figures’ at Millennium Park Film Series, 6:30pm
FREE MOVIE ‘The Sandlot’ at Bell Park (3020 N Oak Park Ave), 8:00pm
FREE MOVIE ‘Hop’ at Rosedale Park (6312 W. Rosedale Ave.), 8pm
FREE MOVIE ‘Big Hero 6’ at Hamlin Park (3035 N. Hoyne Ave.), 8:15pm
Wednesday, August 16:
FREE TOURS from 12-3 p.m. at the Clarke House Museum (1827 South Indiana Avenue), Chicago’s oldest home
FREE TOUR of Charnley-Persky House Museum (1365 North Astor Street) from 12-1 p.m.
FREE TOUR of Glessner House Museum (1800 South Prairie Avenue), Chicago’s oldest surviving building from 3pm-4pm
JAZZIN’ AT THE SHEDD: $20 gets you entry to jazz, cocktails, fireworks and animals from 5-10 p.m
GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL: Haydn Cello Concerto at Jay Pritzker Pavilion from 6:30-9 p.m.
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Finding Dory” at Merrimac Park (6343 W. Irving Park Rd.) 6pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The BFG” at Bartelme, Mary Park (115 S Sangamon St), 8pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Zootopia” at Cotton Trail Park (44 W 15th St. Chicago), 8pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Space Jam” at Brands Park (3259 N Elston Ave), 8pm
NAVY PIER FIREWORKS at 9:30 p.m
Thursday, August 17:
FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Nature Museum from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Art Institute of Chicago from 5-8 p.m.
FREE ADMISSION: Chicago Children’s Museum from 5-8 p.m.
ADLER AFTER DARK: 1300 South Lake Shore Drive 6:30pm – 10:30pm
CLARK AFTER DARK: N Clark St & W Hubbard St, 4pm-10pm
GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL Joshua Nelson | Tone Ross & Inspired at Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 6:30-9pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Beauty and the Beast” at Bell Park (3020 N Oak Park Ave), 6pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: :The LEGO Batman Movie” at Washtenaw Park (2521 South Washtenaw Ave), 7pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Rudy” at Field (Eugene) Park (5100 N. Ridgeway Ave.), 8pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The LEGO Batman Movie” at Edgebrook Park (6525 N. Hiawatha Ave), 8pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Frozen” at Hoyne Playground Park (3417 S. Hamiltion Ave.),8pm
Friday, August 19:
EDISON PARK FEST at N Olmsted Ave & N Oshkosh Ave, 5pm-10pm
GLENWOOD AVE ARTS FEST: at N Glenwood Ave & W Morse Ave, 6pm-10pm
GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL Beethoven Symphony No. 9, Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 6:30-9pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “La La Land” at Independence Park (3945 N. Springfield Ave.), 7:30pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Moana” at Abbott Park (49 E 95th St), 8pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Moana” at LeClaire Courts/Hearst Community (5120 W. 44th St.), 8pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The LEGO Batman Movie” at Wrightwood Park (2534 N Greenview Ave), 8pm
Saturday, August 20:
AIR & WATER SHOW: 10-3pm
FARMERS MARKET South Shore, 2423 E 75th St., 11am-4pm
FESTA ITALIANA at S Ashland Ave & W Taylor St, 12pm-11pm
EDISON PARK FEST at N Olmsted Ave & N Oshkosh Ave, 12pm-10pm
GLENWOOD AVE ARTS FEST: at N Glenwood Ave & W Morse Ave, 11am-9pm
WESTSIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL: Douglas Park, 12pm – 9pm
GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL Beethoven Symphony No. 9, Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 7:30-9pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban at (1722 N. Ashland Ave.),8pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK “Sing” at Unity Playlot Park (2636 N. Kimball Ave.), 8pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK “ Southside with You” at Washington Park (5531 S. Martin Luther King Dr.), 8pm
NAVY PIER FIREWORKS: 10:15 p.m.
Sunday, August 21:
FREE ADMISSION: DuSable Museum of African American History (740 East 56th Place), 12-5 p.m.
AIR & WATER SHOW: 10-3pm
FESTA ITALIANA at S Ashland Ave & W Taylor St, 12pm-11pm
EDISON PARK FEST at N Olmsted Ave & N Oshkosh Ave, 12pm-10pm
GLENWOOD AVE ARTS FEST: at N Glenwood Ave & W Morse Ave, 11am-9pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Moana” at Jonquil Park (1001 W. Wrightwood Ave), 8pm