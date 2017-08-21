What’s happening in Chicago, August 21st-August 27th

Need something to look forward to now that the eclipse has come and gone? Chicago has you covered with free movies, festivals, and museum days.
Check out what’s happening in Chicago as we kick off the last full week of August (But really, how is that possible?):
Monday, August 21:
MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Rogue One’ at South Shore Cultural Center (7059 S. South Shore Dr.), 8pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Queen of Katwe’ at Clarendon Park Community Center (4501 N. Clarendon Ave.), 8pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Top Hat’ at Lincoln Park (2045 N Lincoln Park West), 8pm
Tuesday, August 22:
FREE ENTRY to Museum of Contemporary Art Free (IL residents), 10am-8pm
FREE ENTRY to Loyola University Museum of Art Free, 11am-8pm
FREE MOVIE IN THE PARK, ‘The Five Heartbeats’ at Millennium Park Film Series, 6:30pm
FREE MOVIE ‘City Slickers’ at Lincoln Park (2045 N Lincoln Park West), 8pm
FREE MOVIE ‘Sing’ at Haas Park (2402 N. Washtenaw Ave.), 8pm
FREE MOVIE ‘Trolls’ at Lawler Park (5210 W. 64th St.), 8pm
FREE MOVIE: “The Secret Life of Pets” at Ward (Aaron Montgomery) Park (630 N. Kingsbury St.), 8pm
Wednesday, August 23:
FREE TOURS from 12-3 p.m. at the Clarke House Museum (1827 South Indiana Avenue), Chicago’s oldest home
FREE TOUR of Charnley-Persky House Museum (1365 North Astor Street) from 12-1 p.m.
FREE TOUR of Glessner House Museum (1800 South Prairie Avenue), Chicago’s oldest surviving building from 3pm-4pm
JAZZIN’ AT THE SHEDD: $20 gets you entry to jazz, cocktails, fireworks and animals from 5-10 p.m
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Rogue One” at McGuane Park (2901 S Poplar Ave), 8pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “WALL·E” at Cotton Tail Park (44 W 15th St.), 8pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Secret Life of Pets” at Graver Park (1518 W. 102nd Pl. ), 8pm
NAVY PIER FIREWORKS at 9:30 p.m
Thursday, August 24:
FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Nature Museum from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Art Institute of Chicago from 5-8 p.m.
FREE ADMISSION: Chicago Children’s Museum from 5-8 p.m.
MOVIE IN THE PARK: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Milennium Park, 11am
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Gone in Sixty Seconds” at Wicker Park (1425 N. Damen Avenue), 8pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Ghostbusters” at Park No. 574, 8pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Field of Dreams” at Norwood Park (5801 N. Natoma Ave.), 8pm
Friday, August 25:
TASTE OF GREEKTOWN: 400 S Halsted St, 4pm-11pm
CRITICAL MASS: Washington St at Dearborn St, 5:30pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Sing” at John (Clark) Park (4615 W. Jackson Blvd.), 7pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Ghostbusters” at Palmer Park (201 E 111th St), 8pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “WALL·E” at Jonquil Park (1001 W. Wrightwood Ave.), 8pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Trolls” at Jensen Park (4650 N. Lawndale Ave.), 8pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Little Mermaid” at Athletic Field Park (3546 W Addison St), 8:25pm
Saturday, August 26:
FARMERS MARKET South Shore, 2423 E 75th St., 11am-4pm
BUCKTOWN ARTS FEST: 2200 N Oakley Ave, 11am-7pm
TASTE OF GREEKTOWN: 400 S Halsted St, 12pm-11pm
UKRAINIAN DAYS FESTIVAL: 2200 W Chicago Ave, 12pm-10pm
VILLAPALOOZA: W 26th St & S Central Park Ave, 12pm-10pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “ X-Men: Apocalypse” at Pulaski Park (1419 W. Blackhawk St.), 8pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The LEGO Batman Movie” at Chicago Women’s Park and Gardens (1801 S Indiana Ave), 8pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Wizard of Oz” at Oz Park (2021 N.Burling St.), 8pm
NAVY PIER FIREWORKS: 10:15 p.m.
Sunday, August 27:
FREE ADMISSION: DuSable Museum of African American History (740 East 56th Place), 12-5 p.m.
BUCKTOWN ARTS FEST: 2200 N Oakley Ave, 11am-7pm
TASTE OF GREEKTOWN: 400 S Halsted St, 12pm-11pm
UKRAINIAN DAYS FESTIVAL: 2200 W Chicago Ave, 12pm-10pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Sandlot” at Eckhart Park (1330 W. Chicago Ave.), 8pm