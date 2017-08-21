What’s happening in Chicago, August 21st-August 27th

Need something to look forward to now that the eclipse has come and gone? Chicago has you covered with free movies, festivals, and museum days.

Check out what’s happening in Chicago as we kick off the last full week of August (But really, how is that possible?):

Monday, August 21:

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Rogue One’ at South Shore Cultural Center (7059 S. South Shore Dr.), 8pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Queen of Katwe’ at Clarendon Park Community Center (4501 N. Clarendon Ave.), 8pm





MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Top Hat’ at Lincoln Park (2045 N Lincoln Park West), 8pm

Tuesday, August 22:

FREE ENTRY to Museum of Contemporary Art Free (IL residents), 10am-8pm

FREE ENTRY to Loyola University Museum of Art Free, 11am-8pm

FREE MOVIE IN THE PARK, ‘The Five Heartbeats’ at Millennium Park Film Series, 6:30pm

FREE MOVIE ‘City Slickers’ at Lincoln Park (2045 N Lincoln Park West), 8pm

FREE MOVIE ‘Sing’ at Haas Park (2402 N. Washtenaw Ave.), 8pm

FREE MOVIE ‘Trolls’ at Lawler Park (5210 W. 64th St.), 8pm

FREE MOVIE: “The Secret Life of Pets” at Ward (Aaron Montgomery) Park (630 N. Kingsbury St.), 8pm

Wednesday, August 23:

FREE TOURS from 12-3 p.m. at the Clarke House Museum (1827 South Indiana Avenue), Chicago’s oldest home

FREE TOUR of Charnley-Persky House Museum (1365 North Astor Street) from 12-1 p.m.

FREE TOUR of Glessner House Museum (1800 South Prairie Avenue), Chicago’s oldest surviving building from 3pm-4pm

JAZZIN’ AT THE SHEDD: $20 gets you entry to jazz, cocktails, fireworks and animals from 5-10 p.m

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Rogue One” at McGuane Park (2901 S Poplar Ave), 8pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “WALL·E” at Cotton Tail Park (44 W 15th St.), 8pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Secret Life of Pets” at Graver Park (1518 W. 102nd Pl. ), 8pm

NAVY PIER FIREWORKS at 9:30 p.m

Thursday, August 24:

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Nature Museum from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Art Institute of Chicago from 5-8 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: Chicago Children’s Museum from 5-8 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Milennium Park, 11am

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Gone in Sixty Seconds” at Wicker Park (1425 N. Damen Avenue), 8pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Ghostbusters” at Park No. 574, 8pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Field of Dreams” at Norwood Park (5801 N. Natoma Ave.), 8pm

Friday, August 25:

TASTE OF GREEKTOWN: 400 S Halsted St, 4pm-11pm

CRITICAL MASS: Washington St at Dearborn St, 5:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Sing” at John (Clark) Park (4615 W. Jackson Blvd.), 7pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Ghostbusters” at Palmer Park (201 E 111th St), 8pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “WALL·E” at Jonquil Park (1001 W. Wrightwood Ave.), 8pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Trolls” at Jensen Park (4650 N. Lawndale Ave.), 8pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Little Mermaid” at Athletic Field Park (3546 W Addison St), 8:25pm