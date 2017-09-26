While you’re embracing the heat, allergy sufferers are wishing for frost

September is rolling into its last week and, curiously enough, the freezing Chicago winds and storms haven’t taken over this summery landscape just yet. While many Chicagoans are rejoicing at this extra time in the sun, seasonal allergy sufferers may be blistering in their own misery.

With a constant humidity still cascading the area, mold counts are up in the Chicagoland area, according to the Chicagoist. Mold counts are currently sitting at a high concentration, one that doesn’t seem to be going down any time soon. With all of this extra warmth bundled into the city, exposure to ragweed and pollen are prolonged.





RELATED: Five fall things you can do in Chicago this weekend

Experts in the medical field are beginning to take notice of the increase in allergy complaints and have been seeing more symptoms as this warm weather continues long past its welcome for allergy sufferers.

“People are coming in with some bad allergies, yes, and with a lot more symptoms,” Dr. Christopher Codispoti, and Allergy and Immunology specialist at Rush University Medical Center, told Chicagoist. “They’re saying, ‘Something’s different this time.'”

RELATED: Get lost this fall in this amazing Chicago Cubs World Series maze

While the unusually warm weather has most Chicagoans scratching their heads in confusion, one thing that does fit the trend is the prolonged ragweed exposure which has been occurring for the last five years. This may be the only thing following a trend this season as September has brought three consecutive 90 degree days, a mystery no one has answers to.