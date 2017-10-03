White House refrains to talk gun control but brings up the Windy City

Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary, deflected reporters’ questions about control on Monday saying:

“there will certainly be a time for that policy discussion to take place, but that’s not the place that we’re in at this moment.”

RELATED: NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch is targeting new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci for his past stance on gun control

Yet throughout the exact same media briefing, Sanders weighed in on the exact “policy discussion” that she said the White House would not discuss on “a day of mourning.”





“I think one of the things that we don’t want to do is try to create laws that won’t create — or stop these types of things from happening,” Sanders said. “I think if you look to Chicago, where you had over 4,000 victims of gun-related crimes last year, they have the strictest gun laws in the country. That certainly hasn’t helped there. So, I think we have to, when that time comes for those conversations to take place, then I think we have to look at things that may actually have a real impact.”

RELATED: The Las Vegas shooter’s motive is still a mystery, but we know at least this much

Fact checkers have consistently pointed out that the claim that Chicago has “the strictest gun laws in the country” — a “fact” that Trump also used during the presidential debate – is not only outdated but has not been true since 2013.

Though Chicago’s gun-control regulations do remain the strictest in the nation, there were 4,368 shooting victims in Chicago last year. This year, there have been 2,877.