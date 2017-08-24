White Sox’s official store hosting a garage sale today & runs through the weekend

With September coming up fast, that means the holidays will be here before we know it, so why not get your shopping done this weekend?!

According to DNA Info, the official White Sox store, Chicago Sports Depot, is hosting a end-of-the-year garage sale starting today (Thursday) and going through Sunday.

The store, located right outside Guaranteed Rate Field (320 W. 35th St.), sells White Sox gear, but also Cubs, Bulls, Bears, and Blackhawks apparel.

RELATED: White Sox honor young girl for her incredible acts of generosity around Chicago





The sale will take place inside a tent set up outside the store, and the hours start at 3pm on Thursday and Friday, 2pm on Saturday, and 9am on Sunday.

The White Sox play at home all weekend long, so if you’re at the game, or in the neighborhood (you don’t need a ticket to shop!), stop by to check out the deals!

For more info, click here.