Whoa Wrigley Field looks completely unrecognizable right now during the offseason

Baseball season’s over but plenty development will continue around Wrigley Field during the off season.

The 1060 Project (named for the stadium’s address) is the moniker given to all the new construction happening in the area, including updating the stadium, adding new clubs, a hotel, and the already open Park at Wrigley.

According to their website, the project "aims to preserve Wrigley Field's beauty, charm and historic features that fans have cherished for more than a century, while updating and improving the iconic ballpark for fans, players and the community."





Great birds eye view of the construction via WGN Skycam 9 #WrigleyField pic.twitter.com/ZBp3F4IVTo — Wrigley Renovations (@WrigleyRenovate) November 7, 2017

Primary projects during this off-season include structural improvements, continued terrace reserved seating replacement, expanded concessions, suite level enhancements, and the completion of the American Airlines 1914 Club behind home-plate before the beginning of next season.

It’s no easy task to remodel a stadium that many people appreciate for its weathered charm (and trough urinals of course) but the designers behind the project are up to the challenge.

William Ketcham, principal at VOA, the architect of record on the construction drawings said “We are restoring this building within the historical framework, so the components of the park are protected both in the tradition of baseball here and the tradition of architecture in the city of Chicago.”

Three other clubs (Maker’s Mark Barrel Room, The W Club, and the Catalina Club) are expected to be completed before the beginning of the 2019 season.