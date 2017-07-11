Wicker Park Fest announces full music lineup

One of the Chicago’s highest perennially anticipated street fests has finally announced their full music lineup.

Taking place on Milwaukee Avenue in a six-block stretch between Damen and Paulina Avenues, Wicker Park Fest has held strong booking solid musicians throughout the weekend from national touring acts to local up-and-comers.

The festival initially announced headliners including indie favorites Guided by Voices, emo veterans Piebald, hip-hop collective Doomtree, and others. Added to the lineup are more than a handful of acts that will make the entire weekend filled with diverse and stellar music.





Local standouts include hip-hop poet Malcolm London, surf-garage rockers Bleach Party, the Chicago Funk Mafia, post-punk trio No Men, and the impossible to pin down Nnamdi Ogbonnaya. Full lineup for the weekend for all three stages is posted below.

While the music lineup is one of the main attractions, there is plenty else to do along Milwaukee Ave for the weekend as well. On Saturday at 1 p.m., a sculpture installation by Christina Murphy will be unveiled, titled “Life’s a Balance.” There will also be oversized versions of Battleship, Pool, and other games. The festival keeps things family friendly with Kids Fest, offering face painting, karate lessons, science experiments and more.

Lagunitas Brewing is one of the sponsors, although no other food or drink vendors have been released as of yet.

All of this takes place Saturday July 29th and Sunday July 30th. The festival asks for a $10 donation which goes to supporting the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce, and all tickets sales from the Kids Fest area go to supporting Burr Elementary School.

Full Music Lineup:

North Stage

SATURDAY

8:30 – 10:00 Guided By Voices

7:15 – 8:00 SALES

6:00 – 6:45 Ovlov

4:45 – 5:30 pronoun

3:30 – 4:15 Mother Nature

2:15 – 3:00 Ratboys

1:00 – 1:45 Campdogzz

SUNDAY

8:30 – 10:00 Piebald

7:15 – 8:00 JEFF The Brotherhood

6:00 – 6:45 The Coathangers

4:45 – 5:30 Brick + Mortar

3:30 – 4:15 Bonzie

2:15 – 3:00 Lifted Bells

1:00 – 1:45 No Men

South Stage

SATURDAY

9:00 – 10:00 Doomtree

7:45 – 8:30 The Mattson 2

6:30 – 7:15 Air Credits

5:15 – 6:00 Harts

4:00 – 4:45 Step Rockets

3:00 – 3:30 The Claudettes

1:00 – 2:30 School of Rock Oak Park

SUNDAY

9:00 – 10:00 Pokey LaFarge

7:45 – 8:30 Charly Bliss

6:30 – 7:15 Malcolm London

5:15 – 6:00 Chicago Funk Mafia

4:00 – 4:45 Bassel & The Supernaturals

3:00 – 3:30 Bleach Party

1:00 – 2:30 School of Rock Chicago

Center Stage

SATURDAY

8:45 – 10:00 Turquoise Jeep

7:30 – 8:15 GGOOLLDD

6:15 – 7:00 DJ no DJ

5:15 – 5:45 Nnamdi Ogbonnaya

4:15 – 4:45 Mazi Dancers

SUNDAY

8:45 – 10:00 Slim Cessna’s Auto Club

7:30 – 8:15 The Blind Staggers

6:15 – 7:00 Post Child