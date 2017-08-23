Wildly popular “Hamilton” is embracing Chicago as it announces its extended stay

If you haven’t seen the hit musical “Hamilton” in Chicago yet, the curtain won’t be closing as earlier as expected.

Originally scheduled to run through Sept. 17, 2017, the show is extending its stay in the Windy City through April 2018.

Tickets for the extended Chicago showings go on sale Aug. 29.

“Hamilton” originally debuted in 2015 in New York City.

Chicago’s rendition has been called “vivid, fluid, endlessly ingenious, emotionally searing” by the Chicago Sun-Times.





“Hamilton” received a record-setting 16 Tony nominations, winning 11, in addition to winning both a Pulitzer and Grammy award in 2016.

It is only currently showing in Chicago and Los Angeles, but has a long list of upcoming locations.