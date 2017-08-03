Windy City’s Rubber Ducky Derby happening in Chicago River today

If you have the chance to head downtown today, go to the Columbus Drive Bridge for the Windy City Rubber Ducky Derby!

The Chicago River will be covered with 50,000 adorable rubber duckies racing down the river for a Special Olympics of Illinois fundraiser.

It’s important to note that the the Columbus Drive bridge will be closed during this time, so make sure you plan accordingly.

The Derby begins at noon, and will go for an hour.

