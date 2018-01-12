Wisconsin wants Chicago’s millennials and they are paying top dollar to be sure they grab their attention.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Wisconsin launched a $1 million marketing blitz to encourage Chicago millennials via social media, online advertising, and ads on “L” trains as well as health clubs, restaurants and bars — that Wisconsin can give you what Chicago can’t: cheaper rent, shorter commutes and better quality of life, so they claim.





“We know from research that millennials in the Chicago market have told us their pain points are commute times and cost of living,” said the chief operating officer of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Tricia Braun, to the Tribune. “I think they will find a difference in those two aspects of quality of life.”

As both the inside and outside of 15 CTA Brown Line cars advertised for the state this week, poster ads popped up around Chicago health clubs as well as restaurants and bars. According to the news outlet, Wisconsin is hoping millennial riders that hop the Brown, as well as Purple Line, will reach the very specific target audience.

“The Brown Line was chosen because it travels within the downtown Loop and North Side neighborhoods popular with millennials,” said a spokesman for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Mark Maley to the Tribune.

The Tribune reports that in regards to digital advertising, Wisconsin is posting sponsored ads via Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn as well as streaming via Pandora and YouTube. Their target market is Millenials within a 25-mile radius of downtown Chicago as well as north to the Wisconsin state line.

According to the news outlet, the ads boasts employment opportunities, rents that are 42 perfect lower in Milwaukee, shorter commutes as well as all the natural resources Wisconsin has that Chicago-cans can adventure to with all that extra money and time.

Created by Milwaukee ad agency Nelson Schmidt, the campaign is scheduled to run through June according to the Chicago Tribune but Scott Walker, Wisconsin governor, has proposed an additional $6.8 million investment to grow its efforts past disillusioned Chicago millennials to other markets and target audiences.