With political differences at an all time high, a group of Chicago students is taking time to explore beyond their world

A recent segment on WBEZ tells the story of a group of Lakeview High School students visiting a small town of Blanchardville, Wisc., in an attempt to better understand Chicago’s rural neighbors.

The purpose of the field trip was to create a better political understanding between a red, conservative community and a more liberal city.

Many of the students from Lakeview are immigrants or come from immigrant families. Their concerns and confusion over the current political climate carry much weight, and the community believes Trump Administration has done little to provide for their certainty or alleviate their fears.





The town of Blanchardville has a population of 825 and is smaller than Lakeview High School itself.

On the trip, the Chicago students asked Pecatonica High Schoolers questions about their rural community, food, hometowns and perceptions.

The exchange touched on everything from painted nails, trends and the standard discontent for geometry.

After the trip, the Pecatonica students spent some time in Chicago, as well – a first for a number of the Blancahardville residents.

After the students became more comfortable with one another, they started to talk about issues, like race and immigration, sharing their perspectives and concerns.

Ultimately, the goal of the trip was achieved, with students from both schools learning about the others’ communities and different ways of life.

Listen to the full episode on WBEZ.