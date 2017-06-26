With summer in full effect in the Windy City, the 606 may be the best way to explore what Chicago has to offer

With more Divvy ports being added this summer, there’s never been a better reason to get out this Summer and explore or rediscover Chicago. , there’s never been a better reason to get out this Summer and explore or rediscover Chicago.

While the Lakefront offers a scenic view of the city, the 606 is another hot spot for our city’s runners, bikers, skateboarders and explorers in general.

Unknown even to some locals, the 606 is 2.7 mile trail between Bloomington Trail and Ridgeway Trail and one of Chicagoans’ favorite spots for working out outside, taking in fresh air and exploring new parts of our beautiful city.





For those familiar with the path, there’s always a new adventure drinking your way down the 606.

While it’s not the open container area Chicago has been pushing for, there are a number of different locations along the way, offering fun food, drinks and atmospheres.

Chicago Magazine, there’s an easy breakdown of all the must-stop locations. Thanks to, there’s an easy breakdown of all the must-stop locations.

From the Bucktown Pub to Small Chevel, this summer, the 606 is sure to be where it’s at.