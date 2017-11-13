Woman and her two children get carjacked and then get taken 20 miles away

It all happens in an instant! A mother and her two children were taken on a ride from a unsuspecting carjacker just outside a suburban Walgreens. Her husband and left the car on as he hopped inside the Walgreens and the carjacker hopped right in and took off. Little did he know he had passengers in the back.

The family was at a parking lot of a Walgreens in the 0-100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and then eventually found Chicago’s Northwest Side in the 4700 block of West Belmont which was nearly 22 miles away.





Police were given a vague description of the carjacker as he was a Hispanic or black man with dark hair, wearing a green puffy jacket, camouflage pants and gym shoes. There were a few other carjackings near the scene of the crimes during that timeframe, but Police didn’t say whether they were related.