Woman books incredible hotel deal, but it turns out the steal was too good to be true

Rose Lawrence stumbled across the hotel deal of a lifetime.

She quickly took the chance to book the normally-priced $1,100 room, which was being offered for much less.

But now the hotel says it will not honor her deal.

Lawrence’s excitement quickly turned into frustration and shed light on an online booking fiasco when hotel management from none other than the Trump Hotel told her they would not be honoring the deal.

In between homes at the time, Lawrence was looking for a place to stay with her teenage son for a few nights when she turned to Booking.com and spotted the incredible rate.





“I saw a deal, and, like anyone else, I’m taking it,” Lawrence said in an interview.

The deal was for eight nights in a two-bedroom suite for a total of $253, and, according to reports, it was confirmed by Booking.com and the Trump Hotel.

Feeling like it was her lucky day, Lawrence jumped on the opportunity after it appeared legitimate on her end, but reality quickly set in when she called to confirm:

“I decided to call the hotel and talked with a revenue manager who then proceeded to beg me,” Lawrence said. “She literally said, ‘I’m begging you to cancel this because I’m going to lose my job if you don’t do this.’ She just really started to lay it on thick.”

Lawrence and the hotel’s revenue manager then began debating and negotiating shortly after, but the two were unable to reach a resolution settlement.

Left scrambling to find a place, Lawrence says she will be forced out of her home in just a few days:

“Now I’m really stressed out because I have to have a place to stay and I don’t know how this is going to roll out and I just feel like they should’ve honored what they did. I think they should honor what they stated out there. Yeah, it was a mistake or their glitch, but [the revenue manager] made it really clear that it was her mistake.”

Booking.com said they are trying to work with both parties to resolve the situation: the hotel wants to cancel her reservation and offer a $30 credit for a future stay.