Woman dies after being shot 12 times in Logan Square

Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, a man in a red t-shirt got out of a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows and shot Laquesha Holmes 12 times near the intersection of Spaulding Ave and Cortland St in Logan Square.

According to DNA Info, Holmes was walking near the intersection when the man got out of his car and opened fire.

Holmes was taken to Stroger Hospital but she was pronounced dead at 11:02 AM. She was a mother of two and lived on the 6700 block of S Chappel Ave. No one is in custody for her death.





One witness said the man continued to fire shots at her as he ran back to his car and then sped away. “It’s crazy. I’m still traumatized now,” the witness said, speaking anonymously.

Another concerned neighbor mentioned that shootings aren’t as common on that block as they were a decade ago and that kids were free to play outside. Now she is second guessing the safety of her family.

“It’s a shame we got to keep them inside now,” she said.

This was at the beginning of another violent day with twelve people shot. Ten of those shot happened in a period of two hours between 8:30 and 10:30 Wednesday evening.