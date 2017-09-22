What this Chicago woman saw take place in a McDonald’s restaurant will bring tears to your eyes

The story of a Chicago woman who witnessed an incredible act of kindness at a local McDonald’s is circulating again.

Destiny Carreno was waiting in line at McDonald’s when an elderly man who appeared to suffer from a disability came into view. She shared a post about what happened on her Facebook page:

Seeing this today brought tears to my eyes! Compassion has NOT gone out of style. Today I made a quick stop at McDonald’s after work. As I waited in line to order, an elderly handicapped gentleman wheeled himself over to the cashier in front of me. From what I perceived, the gentleman may have had a case of quadriplegia, the same medical condition my uncle has. The man politely tried to ask the cashier something and it took him a few tries before either of us could understand he was saying “Help me please”. Neither of us knew what help he needed, and the cashier suggested a few things before he figured out the gentleman needed help cutting and eating his meal.

To be honest, I thought the cashier wasn’t going to help, especially during rush hour in downtown Chicago, but to my shock, he shut down his register and disappeared from view….Not to get away from helping him, but to wash his hands and put gloves on! I had to stick around and see how this would play out, especially since it hit me so close to home with my own uncle. The cashier came out from the kitchen, sat down, and began cutting the man’s meal and helped him eat.

[a]t that point, the tears started to gather in my eyes. My heart was so appreciative for what he did. I couldn’t contain my emotions in the crowded restaurant. This employee, who put everything on hold for this man, went above and beyond his [responsibilities] to help this handicapped customer out. That was the kindest and most humble thing I had ever seen.”

RELATED: Police chief gives up Facebook “fight” over these religious messages and bible verses

Carreno originally shared the story in 2015. Other publications have recently picked it up and retold her story.

Facebook users shared comments on the sweet story on Mad World News’ page and had nothing but kind things to say about him…

RELATED: Is it possible to eat healthy at McDonalds? These are your best options

“This employee is a hero and should be recognized by McDonald’s for his love and commitment to his fellow man,” one user wrote.

That employee deserves a gold medal.