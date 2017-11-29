NBC Chicago reported on a horrible crime that was committed on the early hours of Sunday morning, near the CTA Blue line stop in Bucktown.





RELATED: Police release photo of CTA theft suspect



A man had allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman walking into the Wicker Park neighborhood. Today, Wednesday, that man has turned himself in, according to Chicago Police.

Per the police report and security cameras in the area, the man can clearly be seen following a 23-year-old woman from the CTA Blue Line stop at North and Damen avenues at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. In the surveillance video, he can be seen pulling her into a gangway in the 1600-block of North Bell Avenue, where he proceeded to beat, rob and partially disrobed her.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Nearly four hours that man turned himself in. It is believed he chose to do so after his mother saw the surveillance photos on the news.

“We got a call at my call center and it was a family member that was very concerned, very disturbed by the picture,” said community activist Andrew Holmes.

Holmes immediately met with the family and the suspect.

“He was just following the directions of his mother and family, he didn’t reject anything,” Holmes said. “He wanted to go in himself, too.”

RELATED: Man bumps woman with erect penis at Midway CTA stop, promptly arrested



The man turned himself in at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday at the Wentworth District police station on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The man is being held for questioning but no charges have been filed as of Wednesday morning.