Chicago police are searching for several suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in the Chinatown neighborhood. Surveillance video released by police shows four suspects running up from behind the female victim as walks alone just before midnight on Nov. 8th in the 200-block of West 23d Street.





Police said in the video, one of the suspects pulls out a gun as another grabs a bag she was carrying on her shoulder. The video also shows a possible vehicle used by the suspects.

Three days later – on Nov. 11th – Chicago police released another video also taken on West 23rd Street. Police said it shows two suspects, a man and a woman, running just moments after robbing a woman. Detectives believe it was a strong arm robbery.

“Most of the people who do these things are looking for quick money, quick cash,” said Bobby Tzanetopoulos, resident.

Less than two weeks ago, two sisters were robbed at gunpoint and pistol-whipped in an alley off the 2400-block of South Wentworth Avenue in the early morning hours of Nov. 2. Police have yet to say if the two crimes are related.

Anyone with information about the crimes should call Area Central Detective Dezonno #21088 at 312-747-8227.