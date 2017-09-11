Woman faces off with Robber and things get violent

This past Saturday morning, a woman walking in the 8000 block of South Ashland Avenue took her life into her own hands – and quite literally. The 23-year-old attacker approached the woman who was on her way to work, pulling a gun on her, only to be met with a daring surprise…

The woman wrestled the man for the gun, eventually grabbing it away and shooting him in his hand. Police said the 23-year-old man ran off but was later caught by responding officers. The only way to make this more poetic would be if it was his foot…





The man was eventually taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police reported. Thankfully, the woman did not have a scratch on her head.

“I had to do what God game me the strength to do: Defend myself,” Marnita Carter, the brave victim, is 54 years old.

According to the Tribune, Carter said the incident happened while she was waiting for the bus to take her to her job in a hotel kitchen. The suspect in the attempted robbery was identified as Dennis Evans, tried to shoot her after he was injured, but the gun did not fire.

“It was the Lord — that’s what it was,” Carter responded. And boy, was the lord on her side. Evans is being held without bail and could really use a “hand” right now. Too soon?