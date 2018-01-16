Menu
Thousands of demonstrators flood in during "March for Life"
What do you do when you see your ex-boyfriend has a new girlfriend? You move on and hope that they are happy together. You move on and find your own happiness… That was some solid advice Nina Wilson could have benefited from because instead of being the rational one here, she chose to act out.


On Saturday, prosecutors accused Nina of running over her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend with her SUV. Nina, 23, a resident of the South Side said nothing during her brief appearance before a judge at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on aggravated battery/use of deadly weapon charges.

According to the police report, Wilson driving the wheel of a 2008 Jeep SUV following behind her 23-year-old former partner and his new 20-year-old girlfriend in the 7900 block of South Essex Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood just after 3:30 a.m. Friday. While following the couple, she sped toward them, striking the woman before speeding off, authorities said.

The impact of the collision slammed the young woman into a brick garage, she suffered severe fractures to her pelvic bone, Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Maniatis told the court. The doctor later revealed that the injuries she suffered could prevent her from ever bearing children, Maniatis added. The victim remains hospitalized at Stroger Hospital.

The boyfriend apparently also suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated and released at a nearby hospital. Chicago police caught up and arrested Wilson in the 8400 block of South Stony Island Avenue and impounded the 2008 Jeep Cherokee.

Wilson was ordered free on a personal recognizance bond but must adhere to a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. curfew and was barred from contacting the victim.

Woman runs over her ex's new girl and is now facing some serious charges
Mariana writes for Rare Chicago.
