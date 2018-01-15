Menu
Thanksgiving Travel Read this Next

Disease Alert: If you've been to O'Hare last week, you may have been exposed to Measels
Advertisement

Last month, a 23-year-old woman was charged with armed robbery after holding up two stores using a stun gun, and stealing from a third store, allegedly.


According to the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Police, T’Keyah A. Herbert is facing charges of armed robbery with use of a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon and retail theft over $300.

RELATED: The Chicago Police Department’s “Strategic Subject List” draws criticism but also saves lives

According to Chicago Police and the news outlet, on Dec.26, 2017 at about 8 p.m. – Herbert entered a department store in the first block of South State, grabbed merchandise from the display and left without paying.

On January 9, according to police and the Sun-Times, Herbert then returned to the store at 2:53 p.m. armed with a stun gun. Security proceeded to confront Herbert and she left the stun gun behind, running away.

RELATED: How did we get here? Chicago police settlements cost near $100 Million in the last two months

On Jan. 10 at about 3:15 p.m. police say that Herbert entered a department store in the 1500 block of North Clybourn, according to the Sun-Times.

Herbert then got into an argument with employees before displaying a stun gun and threatening them, taking merchandise from the store and running away, according to the news outlet.

Police say that Herbert was arrested on Jan. 11, at about 6:40 p.m. and was scheduled to appear on Saturday in bond court, according to the Sun-Times.

Woman uses stun gun to hold up stores downtown and on North Side AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

After a disappointing season, the Chicago Bears have already named a new head coach

After a disappointing season, the Chicago Bears have already named a new head coach

Northeast ‘Bomb Cyclone’ cause for stranded Greyhound riders

Northeast ‘Bomb Cyclone’ cause for stranded Greyhound riders

Some City of Chicago workers are being accused of a particularly cruel act

Some City of Chicago workers are being accused of a particularly cruel act

Naperville family disappointed with HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ and they kinda have a point

Naperville family disappointed with HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ and they kinda have a point

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement