Last month, a 23-year-old woman was charged with armed robbery after holding up two stores using a stun gun, and stealing from a third store, allegedly.





According to the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Police, T’Keyah A. Herbert is facing charges of armed robbery with use of a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon and retail theft over $300.

According to Chicago Police and the news outlet, on Dec.26, 2017 at about 8 p.m. – Herbert entered a department store in the first block of South State, grabbed merchandise from the display and left without paying.

On January 9, according to police and the Sun-Times, Herbert then returned to the store at 2:53 p.m. armed with a stun gun. Security proceeded to confront Herbert and she left the stun gun behind, running away.

On Jan. 10 at about 3:15 p.m. police say that Herbert entered a department store in the 1500 block of North Clybourn, according to the Sun-Times.

Herbert then got into an argument with employees before displaying a stun gun and threatening them, taking merchandise from the store and running away, according to the news outlet.

Police say that Herbert was arrested on Jan. 11, at about 6:40 p.m. and was scheduled to appear on Saturday in bond court, according to the Sun-Times.