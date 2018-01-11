Kyle Schwarber has allegedly been working out, a lot and losing weight — and a lot.

According to 12UP, Schwarber has hit the ground running during offseason and it could seriously affect his performance on the field.





Schwarber decided to make a lifestyle change to perform at the level he is capable of, according to the outlet.

And according to the outlet, Scharber is in the gym every day – lifting weights hard and doing cardio/agility.

To watch the video below of the new and improved Kyle Schwarber, scroll on and cue gasps.

According to the outlet, last year – Schwarber hit .211 and showed off what he is capable of by hitting 30 home runs in just 129 games.

Schwarber’s overall elevated physique will help improve his average as well, according to the outlet.

Schwarber’s new speed may just take turn his singles into doubles and beyond.