WOW Air could fly you to Europe for as low as $99.

In case you need to up your Black Friday excitement, this week, you could get a $99 one-way ticket from Chicago to Amsterdam, London, Dublin, and beyond for this Black Friday discounted price.





The catch? Glad you asked. These are select flights between December and May, so this means you have to act fast!!!

WOW Air, founded in 2011, is an Iceland based company that connects Iceland to North America, Europe, and Asia. They do their best to provide “the cheapest flights to and from Iceland and across the Atlantic while providing a memorable service all the way,” according to their website.



So good news Chicago: WOW Air flies directly out of O’Hare, but before you get too pumped, don’t expect to make it all the way to Europe and back for $99. You’ll still have to book a flight back to Chicago, along with add on fees for checked luggage, carry-ons, and a standard seat.

Additionally, there were only about 1200 tickets when the deal began, so act fast to score this amazing deal and get your European adventure started.