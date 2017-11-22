Menu
MCD Read this Next

Everything you need to know about the McDonald's Thanksgiving day parade
Advertisement

WOW Air could fly you to Europe for as low as $99.

In case you need to up your Black Friday excitement, this week, you could get a $99 one-way ticket from Chicago to Amsterdam, London, Dublin, and beyond for this Black Friday discounted price.


RELATED: Southwest’s latest sale is offering flights out of Midway for as low as $49
 

The catch? Glad you asked. These are select flights between December and May, so this means you have to act fast!!!

WOW Air, founded in 2011, is an Iceland based company that connects Iceland to North America, Europe, and Asia. They do their best to provide “the cheapest flights to and from Iceland and across the Atlantic while providing a memorable service all the way,” according to their website.

 
RELATED: Airline warns against Facebook hoax offering free flights
 

So good news Chicago: WOW Air flies directly out of O’Hare, but before you get too pumped, don’t expect to make it all the way to Europe and back for $99. You’ll still have to book a flight back to Chicago, along with add on fees for checked luggage, carry-ons, and a standard seat.

Additionally, there were only about 1200 tickets when the deal began, so act fast to score this amazing deal and get your European adventure started.

WOW Air will fly you to Europe for just $99 – but act fast AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Never buy these 4 items on Black Friday

Never buy these 4 items on Black Friday

Jimmy Fallon and Maroon 5 pretended to be subway musicians and blew the commuters of NYC away

Jimmy Fallon and Maroon 5 pretended to be subway musicians and blew the commuters of NYC away

There’s going to be a BIG twist in season 26 of “Dancing with the Stars”

There’s going to be a BIG twist in season 26 of “Dancing with the Stars”

A one-time substitute teacher of the year is now accused of being a child molester

A one-time substitute teacher of the year is now accused of being a child molester

Area housing violations could delay Harvey recovery funding for Houston

Area housing violations could delay Harvey recovery funding for Houston

Stories You Might Like

Arrest made in October shooting death of 15-year-old boy
Rare Chicago

Arrest made in October shooting death of 15-year-old boy

Headed home for the holidays? Treat the family to some delicious Chicago eats
Rare Chicago

Headed home for the holidays? Treat the family to some delicious Chicago eats

,
It’s no surprise why this Chicago suburb is one of the safest in the United States
Rare Chicago

It’s no surprise why this Chicago suburb is one of the safest in the United States

Disney helped Magnificent Mile Festival kick off the holiday season
Rare Chicago

Disney helped Magnificent Mile Festival kick off the holiday season

,
15 things Chicagoans are definitely thankful for…
Rare Chicago

15 things Chicagoans are definitely thankful for…

,
Advertisement