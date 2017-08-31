Wrigley Field welcomes another sweet stop for a cool treat

Hot, Chicago summers call for ice cream and next summer Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, a city favorite, will be available at a fifth location at the Park at Wrigley Field.

While the ice cream chain is based out of Ohio, Chicagoans have been enjoying Jeni’s sweet treats for a long time now and their new location will be 2,100 square-foot, set to open in April. Coordinating their grand opening with the time the Cubs will begin their 2018 season, Jeni’s Spelndid Ice Creams can also be found in Lakeview, Lincoln Park, Old Town and Wicker Park.

“The warm embrace we’ve received from our customers since expanding to Chicago feels incredible,” CEO John Lowe told DNAinfo. “I grew up in Chicago, and opening a Jeni’s in the heart of Wrigleyville is a dream come true.”

The chain is known for its use of whole ingredients and milk from grass-pastured cows, giving the ice cream that extra creamy texture everyone loves on a summer day. If the average flavors aren’t enough though, Jeni’s is celebrating their new location with a baseball-themed ice cream flavor that will feature honey-roasted peanuts, caramel and popcorn.

Fans at the ballpark next summer may not need peanuts and crackerjacks anymore with Jeni’s offering up everything baseball lovers and Chicagoans alike could dream to indulge in at the next red, hot summer in Wrigleyville.