Wrigley Field’s fan favorite chalk wall is back

Fans showed their true love and appreciation for the Chicago Cubs last year by starting a chalk message on a Wrigley Field brick wall last year, sparking a new tradition.

The messages quickly grew in size and in layers of bright colors as fans wrote encouragement and pleas for a World Series victory to end the 108-year dry spell.

Baseball is back and so is the Wrigley chalk wall, cherished by some as part of the winning karma they hope will carry the Cubs to a division series victory in Game 5 Thursday in Washington D.C.





RELATED: Only real Cubs’ fans know the secret history of this cottage connected to Wrigley Field

“Driver Tom” McCarthy, a well-known limo driver from Elgin, Illinois, was dressed to the nines in a green vest, green hat and carrying a box of Lucky Charms. He was seen stopped by Wrigley this week to write the names of people he knows on the ballpark’s brick outer walls, being careful to keep to his 2016 routine.

“I walked around Wrigley Field last year and they won!” he said. “I’m just wishin’ the Cubs good luck. If it didn’t work I wouldn’t be doing it.”

Larry Scott of Glen Ellyn chalked a memory to his grandmother. “She just passed away in September … biggest Cubs fan ever. I was thrilled she got to see them win the World Series last year. But hopefully they win two for two,” Scott said.

“Win Two For Sue RIP 12-21-30. 09-13-17,” he wrote.

Despite the fact that the messages do wash away with any sort of rain, fans are immortalizing them via social media by posting a photo to their Facebook or Instagram.

As for last year’s wall, part of it reappeared this spring as a life-size photo decorating a hallway outside the home clubhouse at Wrigley.