Yet another violent crime against a senior citizen on the CTA

Another crime in the Loop Monday night is the latest in a series of attacks happening all over the CTA.

At around 9:25 p.m. on Monday evening, an 81-year-old man was waiting for a train at the newly updated Washington and Wabash train station.

A thief tried to forcibly take the man’s cell phone from him. The victim resisted which led to the assailant punching the man in the face.

He was then pushed down the stairs to the L station.





The victim was sent to a nearby hospital’s intensive care unit and treated for bleeding on his brain, cuts on his temple and other bruises around his body.

Police have released a crime alert about the attack, describing the suspect as black, between 19-24, 5’04” to 5’07”. He was wearing a do-rag, black Calvin Klein t-shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information about the attack or the suspect can reach detectives at 312-747-8384.