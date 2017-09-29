You can experience the Chicago River in a stunning new way starting in 2018

Next year you can see the river like never before.

Odyssey Cruises have been helping people enjoy Chicago from the water for decades, and in 2018 they’re raising removing the roof.

The newest addition to the fleet is a single-story boat with a glass ceiling. The vessel will offer year-round, 360-degree city views, holding 200 guests.

RELATED: Beautiful ‘River Domes’ are making a comeback in Chicago and other fun tidbits!

“The new ship, currently under construction, comes in response to growing demand for unique experiences on the river,” Odyssey Cruises shared on their website.





The boat will cruise past the skyline into the heart of downtown. It’s scheduled to launch in July of 2018, just in time for Fourth of July fireworks according to the Chicago Tribune.