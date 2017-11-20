You can now buy a custom toaster of your favorite Chicago Blackhawk players

Have you ever wanted to add to your sports memorabilia collection with kitchen items? Having a hard time finding hockey appliances? Look no further, Canadian Tire has your back.





Now I know what you are thinking, “What does a Canadian Tire shop know about kitchen appliances or hockey?” And though I don’t have the answer, I can say with certainty that it’s for a good cause!

According to WGN9, Canadian Tire has rolled out a line of customized toasters just in time for the holiday giving season, all in support of their in-house charity. The toasters feature Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid and Jonathan Toews – their images are not only on the outside, but also toast the likenesses of those hockey greats onto bread.

Each appliance has its own unique name: The Great Toaster (for Wayne Gretzky), The Toaster of Tomorrow (for Connor McDavid), and the Toews-ter (for Jonathan Toews). Which called for individual advertising campaigns to promote each toaster.

“You miss 100 per cent of the bread that you don’t toast,” Gretzky says in the ad for his custom toaster.

McDavid describes his custom appliance as a “revolution in toast.”

“It’s the best thing since sliced bread, and it’s for sliced bread,” McDavid says in his commercial, released Thursday by Canadian Tire.

Toews admits that he doesn’t eat bread, but his “Toews-ter” is the “most versatile toaster on the market.”

“While those other guys are making toast, I’m toasting chia seeds for smoothies,” he says in his commercial, proceeding to take a slurp of his green smoothie.

The toasters go on sale online on Nov. 20, with all proceeds from the appliances going to Jumpstart, a national charity that helps kids from families facing financial difficulties get involved in sport. They will sell for $24.99.

Canadian Tire said the charity has raised enough money to give more than 1.5 million disadvantaged kids access to sports since 2005, raising more than $175 million, mostly from retail.