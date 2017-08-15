You may be sad to learn of University of Illinois’ latest branding decision

University of Illinois alumni, students, and fans: stalk up on any U of I gear with the column “I” while you can.

The university announced they will be retiring the column “I” logo and exclusively using the orange block “I.”

The move is to help sharpen the university’s brand.

“Ultimately, this is just the first step in our effort to harness the power of the Illinois brand, work that will have tangible implications for our fundraising efforts, faculty and student recruitment, corporate support, research funding and our overall reputation,” Chancellor Robert J. Jones said in a statement.





Jones explained having two logos are confusing and the university is working with faculty and staff to help with the transition.

Loyal U of I fans — what do you think of this change?

