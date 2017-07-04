Young boy arrested in connection to the 1,000 person gang party and video that police could not control

Police were able to identify and arrest one of the young boys seen waving a gun around in the rap video filmed at the 1,000 person gang party held in a Near West Side neighborhood.

The 14-year-old boy was seen flashing a gun in the 24 MoneyGang video, filmed in the streets near Touhy-Herbert Park June 18-19 and was arrested on June 24, less than a week later, according to DNAinfo. Chicago Police have not identified the boy who is now facing a felony unlawful use of a weapon charge.

RELATED: Chicago Police Officers were heavily outnumbered at wild gang party that turned deadly as the night raged on





On June 24, Near West (12th) Police District officers were called to the 2100 block of West Gladys Avenue after receiving a report that there was a gun in the area, police told DNAinfo. The police later identified the boy as one of those featured in the video filmed at the raucous party they struggled to keep under control just a week prior.

Police spotted a teen matching the description from the report at about 5:49 p.m. when he got into a vehicle that they then pulled over. After the vehicle was pulled over the teen, who was in the backseat, reportedly tried to conceal the weapon and then flee the scene, but was quickly detained with the handgun and an extended magazine.

The boy was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and one felony count of possession of a defaced firearm, according to DNAinfo.

RELATED: Turns out the 1,000-person party last week was part of a gang-related video shoot

Police spokesperson Frank Giancamilli told DNAinfo that because the guns are found on video, police are taking special care to determine what kind of firearms there were and are still looking over the footage. Videographer Kyro Kush, whose real name is Kyro McGowan, claims the guns in the video were not real however.

“It’s not always real guns in these videos, you can get prop guns,” McGowan, told WGN. “When they got in contact with me, they told me that’s what it was going to be. And I’m the cameraman. If I’m the cameraman and have a gun pointed at me, I need to know if it’s real or not. Them guns wasn’t real.”

Police believe the gun the arrested boy had in the video was real and quite possibly the same one they caught him with days later, despite what those involved say.