Young girl missing for over a month, last seen in West Side Austin

A 14-year-old girl from the West Side Austin neighborhood has been missing now for over a month and police continue to search for the young girl.

Last seen August 18 near the 4800 block of West Superior, Qundajae Jones is described as a 5-foot, 135-pound black girl with medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, according to Fox 32. She is known to frequent the 2000 block of West Van Buren and police urge Chicagoans from the area to keep an eye out for her.

#Chicago: 14y/o Qundajae Jones has been #MISSING for over a month/last seen Aug 18 near the 4800 block of West Superior#HelpUsFindQundajae pic.twitter.com/a5p9LpgdL3 — Blk & Missing FDN (@BAM_FI) September 26, 2017

Anyone with information should contact detectives at (312) 747-8380 as they continue to search for Jones relentlessly in this ongoing investigation.