Your guide to Chicago Pride Fest 2017

Chicago Pride Fest kicks off this weekend with live music, a puppy parade, and the first-ever Pride Pageant!
Pride Fest begins on Saturday in Boystown and continues through the weekend, leading up to the Pride Parade happening on Sunday, June 25th.
Come join and support the Pride festivities happening in Chicago. A $10 donation is asked before entering the festival. For more information, head to Chicago Pride Fest’s website.
Pride Fest Schedule:
Saturday, June 17
North Stage
12:30 p.m.: Drag Show
2:30 p.m.: Thelma Houston
3:30 p.m.: Drag Show
5:30 p.m.: Vassy
6 p.m.: Drag Show
7:30 p.m.: David Hernandez
8:30 p.m.: Taylor Dayne
South Stage
1 p.m.: Gay Men’s Chorus
2 p.m.: Catfight
4 p.m.: One Night Band
6 p.m.: Girl Power Band
8 p.m.: Boy Band Review
Sunday, June 18
North Stage
Noon: Pet Parade
12:30 p.m.: Drag Show
2:30 p.m.: Carlito Olivero
3:30 p.m.: Drag Show
5:30 p.m.: Well-Strung
6:30 p.m.: Pride Talent Show
8 p.m.: Symon
8:30 p.m.: Kristine W.
South Stage
1 p.m.: Pet Parade
1:30p.m.: 2 the 9s
3:30 p.m.: Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press
6 p.m.: ABBA Salute
7:30 p.m.: 16 Candles