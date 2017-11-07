1 person is dead after an apparent shooting in southeast Houston

According to reports, a man is dead following a shooting in southeast Houston.
RELATED: Several Houston shootings reported overnight, with motives unknown and suspects at large
ABC 13’s SkyEye reported the incident near Isabella and Ennis streets, around Texas Southern University, at about 7:00 a.m. Monday, where authorities said they discovered the victim’s body.
Police blocked off a portion of a street, but a bicycle could reportedly be seen on the scene.
Officials said they did not know if the bike belonged to the victim or suspect.
RELATED: Police are searching for a female suspect involved in a NW Houston shooting
No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.
If you’d like to share information on this case, contact your local authorities or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.