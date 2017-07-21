11-year-old Josue Flores was murdered last year, but his attacker remains at large, and the Houston police need your help solving the case

At a press conference on Wednesday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo appealed to the public for help in closing the case of the murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores:

“People talk, criminals talk,” Acevedo said to the members of the press, who gathered at Houston police headquarters for the breifing. “There are people out there … that have information on this case, that can help us further solidify this case. I’m speaking to you. Please come forward.”

Flores, a student at Marshall Middle School, was fatally stabbed as he was walking home from school.

Until recently, it looked as though the investigation would be closed, after Andre Timothy Johnson, a homeless man, was arrested in connection with the case.

Asst DA says there is no DNA evidence linking Jackson to the murder of Flores. The case is now an open homicide https://t.co/39h2kPNpGl — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 18, 2017

However, Tuesday, the district attorney’s office dropped the charges against Johnson, due to lack of evidence, citing inconclusive DNA test results.

Acevedo says he still believes they caught the right person:

“It’s a tough case, but it’s a case we’re not going to give up on,” he said in an interview. “It’s a case we’re going to pursue, and I’m hopeful that at some point, we’ll have a charge and an arrest and a trial and a conviction.”

