117 children have gone missing in Texas so far this year

According to data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), 117 kids have gone missing in the state of Texas, and have not yet been found.

RELATED: Chicago PHD Student Still Missing After Three Weeks, and Her Father Has a Note From the Kidnapper.

A search on the Texas Department of Safety’s missing persons page, using ages 0 to 17, comes up with 141 results for missing persons, children and adults, as of this writing.





The NCMEC keep records on missing children, and coordinates with missing child “clearinghouses” in each US state to help provide more comprehensive data in the search. People can search by physical criteria such as height, weight, hair color and age when trying to pinpoint a missing person.

A clearinghouse search will also reveal the case type, be that runaway, abduction or a category listed as “endangered – foul play possible” along with a photograph if one is available.

You can follow the links above for detailed lists and information on missing children. If you recognize any of them, contact emergency services at 911, or the NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

RELATED: “Gotham” Actor Donal Logue Shares Emotional Plea One Week After His Daughter Goes Missing.