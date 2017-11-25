Police say two men sustained injuries when a fight in a Sears parking lot and escalated into a stabbing-shooting yesterday outside a north Houston mall.





Amidst the Black Friday shoppers at the Willowbrook Mall, authorities said no other injuries occurred when the altercation went south around 12:30 p.m.

“The first male stabs the second male,” HPD spokeswoman Jodi Silva said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle.

Investigators believe the stabbed man retaliated by firing a gun at his attacker, Silva said further.

HPD says the call came in at 12:30pm of shooting at #WillowbrookMall parking lot @houstonpolice say 2 men were arguing then shot & stabbed one another. HPD doesn’t know what they were arguing abt or if they know each other.They were taken to hospital, no one else was hurt @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/JGpsy7nQuD — Sophia Beausoleil (@kprc2sophiab) November 24, 2017

“One witness said that she saw two Hispanic males get into a confrontation, she heard a gunshot, and, at that time ,she hid behind a tree to protect herself,” Sgt. Richard Rodriguez, a detective with Houston Police Homicide division, said in an interview with Click2Houston.com.

The stabbed man reportedly received transport to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition, according to the Chronicle.

The man with the gunshot wound went to Ben Taub Hospital, and, as of the overnight hours of Friday, Silva said his status is unknown.