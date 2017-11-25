Menu
3 injured in 2 separate downtown shootings last night, 1 Houstonian dead
Police say two men sustained injuries when a fight in a Sears parking lot and escalated into a stabbing-shooting yesterday outside a north Houston mall.


RELATED: Black Friday kicks off with a fatal shooting at a local mall

Amidst the Black Friday shoppers at the Willowbrook Mall, authorities said no other injuries occurred when the altercation went south around 12:30 p.m.

“The first male stabs the second male,” HPD spokeswoman Jodi Silva said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle.

Investigators believe the stabbed man retaliated by firing a gun at his attacker, Silva said further.

“One witness said that she saw two Hispanic males get into a confrontation, she heard a gunshot, and, at that time ,she hid behind a tree to protect herself,” Sgt. Richard Rodriguez, a detective with Houston Police Homicide division, said in an interview with Click2Houston.com.

The stabbed man reportedly received transport to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition, according to the Chronicle.

RELATED: Early start to Black Friday ended with fight night that shut down this Alabama mall

The man with the gunshot wound went to Ben Taub Hospital, and, as of the overnight hours of Friday, Silva said his status is unknown.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
