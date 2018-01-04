Menu
A woman told police she persuaded residents to open their apartment door, when two men fired at them overnight in Richmond, shooting at least two inside.


While their current conditions are unknown, the men — said to be in their 40s to 50s — reportedly received a transported to the hospital via LifeFlight.

Police said two others inside the unit at the Town and Country Apartments in the 2100 block of Thompson Road did not sustain shooting injuries, nor do authorities believe the two uninjured to be targeted.

Reports show the incident began around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say, although nothing is displaced from the apartment, the suspects escaped, leaving authorities searching for a reason why.

“We don’t know a motive at this point. The other two individuals inside this apartment were not targeted,” Lowell Neinast, PIO for the Richmond Police Department, told ABC 13.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

