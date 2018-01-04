A woman told police she persuaded residents to open their apartment door, when two men fired at them overnight in Richmond, shooting at least two inside.





While their current conditions are unknown, the men — said to be in their 40s to 50s — reportedly received a transported to the hospital via LifeFlight.

Police said two others inside the unit at the Town and Country Apartments in the 2100 block of Thompson Road did not sustain shooting injuries, nor do authorities believe the two uninjured to be targeted.

Reports show the incident began around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say, although nothing is displaced from the apartment, the suspects escaped, leaving authorities searching for a reason why.

“We don’t know a motive at this point. The other two individuals inside this apartment were not targeted,” Lowell Neinast, PIO for the Richmond Police Department, told ABC 13.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.