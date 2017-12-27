Around 8:40 p.m. last night, authorities said they responded to a fire at a home near the intersection of Madie Drive and Burress Street, north of downtown.





Once there, they said they did get the fire under control, and, shortly thereafter, authorities announced they arrested two men in connection to the blaze, which reportedly destroyed the home of an elderly woman, who, fortunately, recently moved to a senior-care facility.

Witnesses told police they saw two men around the property earlier in the week, reportedly checking it out.

If you’d like to share more information on this incident or report other crimes in the future, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.