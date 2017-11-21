Menu
Screen Shot 2017-11-21 at 11.20.06 AM Read this Next

Igniting Houston's Ring of Honor, Texans fans still can't get enough of Andre Johnson
Advertisement

Since the Houston Astros brought home the championship, fans can’t stop Crushing on their City.

If you missed or are missing the excitement of the 2017 post season, you’re in luck:


The MLB’s official 2017 World Series Documentary premieres a the Cullen Performance Hall tonight, November 21.

Budweiser is reportedly sponsoring the event, which is set to being with an orange carpet celebrations at 6:00 p.m. and the film starting at 7:00 p.m.

RELATED: History earned — a city, a team, and the trophy decades in the making

The documentary is said to feature highlights, exclusives and interviews chronicling the history-making playoffs.

Tickets are available for $25, but event organizers said supplies are limited.

If you don’t get in today, you can also purchase the documentary on DVD or Blu-Ray on mlbshop.com.

RELATED: Justin Verlander appears on The Today Show and The Tonight Show with Kate

And if the documentary isn’t enough to satisfy your World Series appetite, fans can also buy the 2017 World Series Collector’s Edition, an eight-disc DVD set chronicling the entire World Series.

You can rewatch all seven games in their entirety, as well as the Game 7 ALCS clincher against the Yankees.

Astros forever!

2017 World Series documentary to premiere tonight at Houston’s Cullen Performance Hall Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Democratic organization’s joke about a MAGA hat and child sexual abuse backfired in a huge way

A Democratic organization’s joke about a MAGA hat and child sexual abuse backfired in a huge way

Fox News just added a conservative media titan to their roster

Fox News just added a conservative media titan to their roster

Things got heavy when Charlie Rose’s co-hosts addressed his sexual assault scandal

Things got heavy when Charlie Rose’s co-hosts addressed his sexual assault scandal

10 tips on shipping packages during the holiday season

10 tips on shipping packages during the holiday season

I made Tyson guess what I’m thankful for this year — wait until you hear what he said

I made Tyson guess what I’m thankful for this year — wait until you hear what he said

Stories You Might Like

Igniting Houston’s Ring of Honor, Texans fans still can’t get enough of Andre Johnson
Rare Houston

Igniting Houston’s Ring of Honor, Texans fans still can’t get enough of Andre Johnson

,
ICYMI, Houston’s annual Via Colori Festival painted the town this weekend – literally
Rare Houston

ICYMI, Houston’s annual Via Colori Festival painted the town this weekend – literally

,
A Depression-era idea created Shipley Do-Nuts 81 years ago in Houston, and it’s got a lot to celebrate
Rare Houston

A Depression-era idea created Shipley Do-Nuts 81 years ago in Houston, and it’s got a lot to celebrate

,
Houstonians got a truly dark medieval experience at this year’s Ren Fest
Rare Houston

Houstonians got a truly dark medieval experience at this year’s Ren Fest

,
Advertisement