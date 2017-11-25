An altercation inside a bar reportedly led to a shooting in downtown Houston last night, and, as police responded, they said three other people with gunshot wounds drove up to the scene.





In the first incident, witnesses said a man retrieved a gun from his car after a disagreement went sour inside Neil’s Bahr on Chartres and Walker streets just after 2:00 a.m.

Authorities said the suspect shot a man in the arm on the patio; his victim is expected to recover.

While the police worked to respond, the second car with injured passengers rolled up to the scene where the cops say they asked for help.

Inside, investigators said they found three people with gunshot wounds from a shooting at a club several blocks away.

Police are investigating two shooting incidents downtown – four shot, one dead. I can see at least 14 shell casings at Jefferson and Hamilton. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/tMC8tV5mPq — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) November 25, 2017

One person in the car reportedly arrived dead at the scene; the other two received a transport to a nearby hospital.

Police said they are now working to determine if the shootings are related, still searching for the gunman – or men

If you would like to report information on these incidents, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.