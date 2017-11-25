Menu
Verizon Read this Next

Ahead of anticipated FCC action, some Houstonians are ready to march for net neutrality
Advertisement

An altercation inside a bar reportedly led to a shooting in downtown Houston last night, and, as police responded, they said three other people with gunshot wounds drove up to the scene.


RELATED: Shutting down the club is usually a good thing, but these Houstonians couldn’t handle the responsibility

In the first incident, witnesses said a man retrieved a gun from his car after a disagreement went sour inside Neil’s Bahr on Chartres and Walker streets just after 2:00 a.m.

Authorities said the suspect shot a man in the arm on the patio; his victim is expected to recover.

While the police worked to respond, the second car with injured passengers rolled up to the scene where the cops say they asked for help.

Inside, investigators said they found three people with gunshot wounds from a shooting at a club several blocks away.

One person in the car reportedly arrived dead at the scene; the other two received a transport to a nearby hospital.

RELATED: Chaos erupts at Spire Nightclub in downtown Houston

Police said they are now working to determine if the shootings are related, still searching for the gunman – or men

If you would like to report information on these incidents, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

Houston Sports Authority to honor our hometown heroes – fans and players alike
Rare Houston

Houston Sports Authority to honor our hometown heroes – fans and players alike

,
Jose Altuve brought the heat on the dance floor to Texas Ranger’s Elivs Andrus’ wedding
Rare Houston

Jose Altuve brought the heat on the dance floor to Texas Ranger’s Elivs Andrus’ wedding

,
Here’s what you should know before medical marijuana lights up in the Lone Star State
Rare Houston

Here’s what you should know before medical marijuana lights up in the Lone Star State

,
2 men injured in Black Friday stabbing-shooting outside Willowbrook Mall
Rare Houston

2 men injured in Black Friday stabbing-shooting outside Willowbrook Mall

,
Advertisement