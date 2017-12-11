Menu
Police say the three men went after a safe on view in a Porsche dealership’s showroom overnight, but they got away with nothing, after they rammed their truck into the southwest Houston location.


The men allegedly rammed their vehicle through the gates of Monument Porsche, located in the 10100 block of Southwest Freeway, driving straight into the building, reportedly damaging it and breaking car windows.

According to authorities, the men wanted a highly-visible combination safe, but authorities said they fled the scene empty-handed.

The contents of the safe are not known at this time; a search in the area by a K-9 unit yielded little results.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
