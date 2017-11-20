Menu
The Houston Police Department reportedly arrested 38 people in October on felony driving-related alcohol charges.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the charges issued include intoxicated manslaughter, driving with a child while intoxicated and intoxicated assault.


RELATED: Drunk Driving Texas City Official Arrested Monday After She Killed a Father and Son Near the Galveston Causeway

The first two times a driver is caught driving while intoxicated, prosecutors are known to seek a misdemeanor charge, but, the arrest last month resulted in felony charges for some of Houstonians due to their priors.

A third DWI offense is considered a felony under state law, carrying a fine of up to $10,000, license suspension and anywhere from two to 10 years of jail time.

Driving while intoxicated with a child and intoxicated manslaughter are also felony charges, and police said those made up nearly a third of October’s DWI arrests.

RELATED: Man Breaks an Awful Record With His Latest Drunk Driving Arrest

38 very special Houstonians are on their way to prison after breaking the law in October AP Photo/Jay Pickthorn
