A young Texas boy is reminding people that love lives on forever, no matter what.

Alex Deais, 4, of San Antonio said goodbye to his 4-month-old baby sister Ava Lynn last May, but he knows she’s watching him from heaven. For her first birthday, the adorable tyke sang a very special song for his sister, which his mother Stephanie Deais caught on camera.





The heartwarming video shows little Alex strumming a tune on his plastic guitar while he sings “Remember Me” from the movie “Coco.” He didn’t know he was being recorded because he was facing a photo of his sister, singing the song to her in heaven.

My son singing "Remember Me" from the movie "Coco" to his baby sister, Ava, who we lost this past May. He's only 4 years old and he understands. He didn't even know he was being recorded. He just wanted to sing to her for her 1st birthday! Happy Birthday mamas, we miss you!💕 pic.twitter.com/EoVLjju0bJ — Samir (@SAM1R) December 31, 2017

Ava Lynn’s first birthday was on December 30th.

Alex’s parents posted the video to Twitter, where it has been viewed nearly 100,000 times.

It’s a sweet moment between siblings that reminds everyone that love lives on long after two people are parted.