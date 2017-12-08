Instead of seeking out the news earlier this week, members of a Houston TV crew found themselves in the middle of a dramatic daytime shooting on a busy stretch of Westheimer Road.





An Eyewitness News van parked in the midst of a shootout between two drivers on Westheimer and Kirkwood Wednesday afternoon.

ROAD RAGE SHOOTING: A fender bender escalated into a shooting and an innocent woman was caught in the crossfire. @EricaOnABC13 witnessed the shooting and described the chaotic moment she ducked for cover and prayed. https://t.co/B7kfvcYLCK pic.twitter.com/eHTh5EqusB — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) December 7, 2017

When a fender bender escalated, parties reportedly drew their guns; one man suffered an injury shot in the chest, and a female bystander received a graze wound to her head.

A passerby who happened to be an EMT stopped to apply pressure to her head wound.

Police said the wounded man received a transport to Ben Taub Hospital, according to Eyewitness News, and they sent the woman to another hospital for evaluation.

Meanwhile, the police took two men into custody for the incident.

“It was crazy,” video journalist Gerzain Garcia said in an interview. “If you get into an accident, call the police, or drive to a gas station to wait. Don’t start shooting at each other. A bystander who had nothing to do with this was injured. And it could have been even worse.”