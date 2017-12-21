Menu
An environmental lawyer says Houston is at a "turning point in its history" after Harvey
A 10-car pileup impeded traffic for hours on the Southwest Freeway Tuesday night, resulting in one truck catching fire.

It all started when a car possibly hydroplaned on slick pavement, spinning out of control and then causing the chain-reaction collisions.


Police shut down the freeway near the Fountainview exit for a brief period around midnight, according to the Houston Police Department.

The fire department doused the truck, and its occupants were able to escape.

