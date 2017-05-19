A 12-year-old Dallas girl has a fractured clavicle after being body slammed by her school’s police officer

Dallas mentality continues to shock Texans’ conscious this week after a 12-year-old girl was body slammed by her school’s police officer.

Video footage shows Mariana Benton and another girl fighting on campus at Piedmont G.L.O.B.A.L. Academy when an unnamed school officer stepped in to break up the altercation.

“The officer came and grabbed me and body slammed me,” the sixth-grader said in an interview. “He pepper sprayed me in the eyes and I couldn’t open my eyes because it was burning me.”





The tactic resulted in a fractured clavicle for Mariana, whose mother Alma said she was distressed by the situation, especially after her daughter received three days suspension for her involvement in the fight.

“Her clavicle is fractured. …It makes me mad, angry. …She weighs 100 pounds. He should be fired. …Everybody says oh yes, she deserves it … No, no. She doesn’t deserve it. She’s a 12-year-old girl.”

Mariana told reporters the Dallas ISD police employee did not apologize to her; however, the school district placed the officer on administrative leave following the incident.

In a statement, school officials said the actions of the officer were not reflective of the district’s mission for police on campus, but this isn’t the first time DISD officers have been accused of using excessive force against its students.

Earlier this month, DISD police handcuffed a 7-year-old boy at Gabe P. Allen Charter School for his “acting out” behavior.

Yikes, Dallas. Yikes.