A 2-year-old tragically died following an alleged severe beating by his mom and her boyfriend

A community is reeling after the death of a two-year-old boy following a severe beating over the weekend.

The toddler died after being beaten by a belt and burned by a hot object.

The child’s mother, Lynette Monique Gasper-Washington, and her boyfriend, Rajfik Keating, have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault injury to a child.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Creekbend Drive in southwest Houston around 10 p.m. on Saturday.





The child was found unresponsive, and was taken to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital, but later died.

Officials said the boy appeared to have suffered multiple injuries.