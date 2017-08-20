An altercation turned deadly in the early-morning hours when a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed outside a Mexican restaurant in northwest Houston.

Aluxes Mares was shot in the head at around 2:00 a.m. at the Chulas Sports Cantina on Highway 249 at Gessner after a violent confrontation between herself, a friend and two men.

Family says 20 year old Aluxes Mares was an administrative assistant. She leaves behind a big, loving family. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/NQNMDPgMYx — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) August 20, 2017

Mares’ friend, James Butanda, 26, was shot in the torso and transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands in critical condition.





The woman’s family is reportedly tight-knit and mourning the tragic loss.