An altercation turned deadly in the early-morning hours when a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed outside a Mexican restaurant in northwest Houston.
Aluxes Mares was shot in the head at around 2:00 a.m. at the Chulas Sports Cantina on Highway 249 at Gessner after a violent confrontation between herself, a friend and two men.
Mares’ friend, James Butanda, 26, was shot in the torso and transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands in critical condition.
The woman’s family is reportedly tight-knit and mourning the tragic loss.