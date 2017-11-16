Traffic at Interstate 59 north and Beltway 8 was at a standstill early this morning, following a four-vehicle wreck.
The accident happened shortly before 8:45 a.m., when it was reported to emergency responders. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.
By 9:30 a.m., northbound lanes that were closed had been reopened.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.