Traffic at Interstate 59 north and Beltway 8 was at a standstill early this morning, following a four-vehicle wreck.

The accident happened shortly before 8:45 a.m., when it was reported to emergency responders. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle pileup closes Highway 59 at Beltway 8

By 9:30 a.m., northbound lanes that were closed had been reopened.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.